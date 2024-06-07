Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,493,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TYL opened at $481.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.74. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $361.16 and a 1 year high of $500.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $454.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brenda A. Cline sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.83, for a total transaction of $2,294,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,091.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.82, for a total transaction of $2,780,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,738,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,941 shares of company stock valued at $12,001,356 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $519.09.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

