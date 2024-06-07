UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Expected to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Get UL Solutions alerts:

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for UL Solutions in a report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas forecasts that the company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UL Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UL Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

ULS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

UL Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ULS opened at $39.87 on Thursday. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

UL Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Insider Transactions at UL Solutions

In other UL Solutions news, insider Weifang Zhou purchased 26,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,008. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jennifer F. Scanlon acquired 89,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Weifang Zhou acquired 26,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916 over the last 90 days.

About UL Solutions

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

