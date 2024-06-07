UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Compass Point lifted their target price on UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UMH Properties

UMH Properties Trading Up 0.6 %

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.27 on Friday. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -573.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UMH Properties

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $375,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,970.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMH. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UMH Properties by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 843.9% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in UMH Properties by 177.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 1,440.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.