US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN) Trading Down 0.1%

US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.73 and last traded at $46.81. 8,468 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 4,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Get US Vegan Climate ETF alerts:

US Vegan Climate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 million, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Vegan Climate ETF stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Vegan Climate ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of US Vegan Climate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About US Vegan Climate ETF

The US Vegan Climate ETF (VEGN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the US Vegan Climate index. The fund seeks to track a principles-based index of U.S. equities weighted by market-cap. VEGN was launched on Sep 9, 2019 and is managed by Beyond.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Vegan Climate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.