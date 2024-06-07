Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Now Covered by Litchfield Hills Research

Investment analysts at Litchfield Hills Research initiated coverage on shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 308.16% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a report on Friday, May 17th.

Usio Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:USIO opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $38.85 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.76. Usio has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $2.28.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.99 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Usio will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Usio by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Usio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Usio by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,040,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check and Check Conversion for electronic payment facilitation.

Featured Stories

