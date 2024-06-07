Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $176.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $217.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 9.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MTN. Mizuho assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $242.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $244.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.00.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $193.95 on Friday. Vail Resorts has a 1 year low of $182.63 and a 1 year high of $258.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.36.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $9.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.40). Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.77, for a total transaction of $222,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,269.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $85,704,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 2,451.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 417,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,931,000 after acquiring an additional 400,941 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,684,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $35,645,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,280,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

