VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Hits New 12-Month High at $251.46

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $251.46 and last traded at $250.49, with a volume of 3908989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $242.60.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Semiconductor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 294.1% during the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 100.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.