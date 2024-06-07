Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Stock Price Down 0%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.45. 5,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 14,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.46.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.24.

