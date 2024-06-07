Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF (TSE:VDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$44.00 and last traded at C$43.98. 3,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 22,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$43.93.

Vanguard FTSE Developed All Cap ex U.S. Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.26.

