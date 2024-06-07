Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Sets New 1-Year High at $358.40

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $358.40 and last traded at $358.17, with a volume of 201642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $354.89.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $343.33 and its 200-day moving average is $328.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

