Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Position Trimmed by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,045 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $12,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 458.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIS opened at $235.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $183.29 and a 12-month high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

