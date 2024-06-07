Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Stock Position Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,725 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 751.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $71.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average of $71.32. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $75.55.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.