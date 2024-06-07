Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.67

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 754301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 103.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 24,483 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 450.8% in the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 489,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,478,000 after buying an additional 400,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,108.1% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 509,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 467,209 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

