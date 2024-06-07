Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Sets New 1-Year High at $89.67

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.67 and last traded at $89.59, with a volume of 754301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.80.
The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF
The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
