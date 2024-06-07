Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) vs. Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Financial Review

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) and Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Get Veritex alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and Wintrust Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 12.47% 8.46% 1.03% Wintrust Financial 17.86% 13.09% 1.13%

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Wintrust Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Veritex pays out 46.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wintrust Financial pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Wintrust Financial has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 2 2 0 2.50 Wintrust Financial 0 0 9 1 3.10

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veritex and Wintrust Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Veritex currently has a consensus price target of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Wintrust Financial has a consensus price target of $112.33, indicating a potential upside of 18.36%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Wintrust Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Veritex and Wintrust Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $429.84 million 2.55 $108.26 million $1.72 11.69 Wintrust Financial $3.33 billion 1.76 $622.63 million $9.67 9.81

Wintrust Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Veritex. Wintrust Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.3% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Wintrust Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Veritex has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wintrust Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wintrust Financial beats Veritex on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritex

(Get Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing. The company also provides interest rate swap services; and a range of online banking solutions, such as access to account balances, online transfers, online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements, and ATMs, as well as mobile banking, mail, and personal appointment. In addition, it offers debit cards, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit; treasury management services, including balance reporting, transfers between accounts, wire transfer initiation, automated clearinghouse origination, and stop payments; and cash management deposit products and services consisting of lockbox, remote deposit capture, positive pay, reverse positive pay, account reconciliation services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. The company operates full-service branches located in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, and the Houston metropolitan area. Veritex Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services. It also engages in the retail origination and purchase of residential mortgages; and provision of lending, deposits, and treasury management services to condominium, homeowner, and community associations, as well as asset-based lending for middle-market companies. In addition, this segment offers loan and deposit services to mortgage brokerage companies; lending to restaurant franchisees; direct leasing; small business administration loans; commercial mortgages and construction loans; and financial solutions. It provides personal and commercial banking services primarily to individuals, small to mid-sized businesses, local governmental units, and institutional clients. The Specialty Finance segment offers commercial and life insurance premiums financing for businesses and individuals; accounts receivable financing, value-added, and out-sourced administrative services; other specialty finance services; equipment financing through structured loan and lease products; and property and casualty premium financing; as well as data processing of payrolls, billing, and cash management services to temporary staffing industry. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management services, such as trust and investment, asset management, tax-deferred exchange, securities brokerage, and retirement plan services. Wintrust Financial Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.