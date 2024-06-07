Vertcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.86 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.86 million and $18,736.62 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0698 or 0.00000098 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71,499.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.61 or 0.00719013 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.00117559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00008399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00040790 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.13 or 0.00241902 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00089191 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,546,847 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

