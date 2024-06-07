Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Holdings Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,876 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,363 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.79, for a total value of $1,478,067.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,387 shares in the company, valued at $22,915,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,518 shares of company stock valued at $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $485.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $421.83 and a 200-day moving average of $412.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $323.02 and a 52 week high of $485.85. The company has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on VRTX. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $438.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

