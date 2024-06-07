Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $371.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $446.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $515.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $438.62.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $485.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $421.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $412.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $323.02 and a twelve month high of $485.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 7,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $3,168,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,920,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.11, for a total value of $1,031,908.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,502,484.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,518 shares of company stock worth $7,409,762. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% during the first quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 193.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after buying an additional 33,530 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,317,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 5,691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

