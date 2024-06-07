VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,062 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties stock opened at $28.45 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91.

VICI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

