VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 697.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,125 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.68% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $12,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UITB. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,196,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,046,000 after buying an additional 48,925 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,633,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 397.0% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 492,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,122,000 after buying an additional 393,722 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,463,000. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 441,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,711,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

UITB stock opened at $46.41 on Friday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.14 and a 52-week high of $47.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

