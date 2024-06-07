Vimal Mehta Sells 126,014 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Stock

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) CEO Vimal Mehta sold 126,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total value of $205,402.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,811,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,732,769.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Vimal Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, April 4th, Vimal Mehta sold 5,268 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $13,802.16.
BioXcel Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $1.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.85. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $22.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Pennant Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.68% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BTAI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.71.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.
