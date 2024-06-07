Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Bought by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 186.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,231,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 802,252 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Vista Energy were worth $36,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy during the third quarter worth $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 31.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 18.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Energy by 62.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VIST opened at $42.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.93. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.02.

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $317.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 39.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VIST shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

