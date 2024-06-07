Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VWAGY. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Volkswagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Volkswagen Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $81.93 billion for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.6401 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from Volkswagen’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; produces and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts; and offers motorcycles.

