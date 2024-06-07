Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Up 7.4%

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. 15,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 79,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Waldencast from $15.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Waldencast in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Waldencast by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 4,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

