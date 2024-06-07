Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Up to $1.38

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.38, but opened at $1.43. Waterdrop shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 302,547 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Waterdrop from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Waterdrop Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of -0.23.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.87 million during the quarter. Waterdrop had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 7.28%.

Waterdrop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services.

