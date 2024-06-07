Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

ASO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

View Our Latest Report on ASO

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $54.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.92. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a fifty-two week low of $42.83 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,870 shares in the company, valued at $472,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Academy Sports and Outdoors

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.