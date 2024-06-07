Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.35% from the company’s current price.

JBHT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $173.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stephens lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.76.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $159.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.96. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $154.10 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts acquired 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 130.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter worth approximately $5,781,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

