Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) EVP Robert Soderbery Sells 26,853 Shares

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Western Digital Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $75.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.95.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Digital

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 103,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,028,114 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,173,000 after purchasing an additional 66,680 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth about $884,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Argus upped their price target on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.70.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

