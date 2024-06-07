Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,332 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WPM. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WPM shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $55.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.37 and a 12-month high of $57.87.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.74% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

