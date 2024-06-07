William Blair Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $14.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.36 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $498.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $509.00 to $457.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $384.00 to $376.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.55.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $323.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.64. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $293.03 and a 1-year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 43.93% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

