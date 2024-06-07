WPP (LON:WPP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $759.62

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 759.62 ($9.73) and traded as high as GBX 781.20 ($10.01). WPP shares last traded at GBX 778.80 ($9.98), with a volume of 2,146,628 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 961 ($12.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 798.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 759.62. The stock has a market cap of £8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,788.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.11.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

