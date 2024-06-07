Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,610 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 0.73% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $48,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $2,011,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $71,677,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 150.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,259 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 74,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,615,000 after purchasing an additional 45,062 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.54 and a 1 year high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:WH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In other news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michele Allen sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.46, for a total transaction of $87,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,291.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 210,133 shares of company stock worth $15,383,027. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

