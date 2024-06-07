Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Rodney Aulick Sells 21,800 Shares

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) SVP Rodney Aulick sold 21,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $3,030,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,604,655.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Xylem stock opened at $136.87 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $146.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.38 and a 200-day moving average of $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 184.9% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

