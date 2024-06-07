Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Up 0.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 250,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 343,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $340.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -2.77.
Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.
