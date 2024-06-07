Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading Up 0.3%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.50 and last traded at $3.35. Approximately 250,561 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 343,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.34.

Get Yatsen alerts:

Yatsen Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.40. The stock has a market cap of $340.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of -2.77.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. Yatsen had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yatsen

Yatsen Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Yatsen by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 63,646 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Yatsen Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, Pink Bear, Abby's Choice, GalÃnic, DR.WU, Eve Lom, and EANTiM brands in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics for lips, eyes, and face; skin care products, including face serums and creams, eye creams, masks, toners, makeup removers, cleansers, ampoules, and anti-acne patches; and beauty tools and kits, sunscreen products, and beauty devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yatsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.