Yellow (NASDAQ:YELLQ) Shares Up 2%

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELLQ – Get Free Report) rose 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $7.75. Approximately 300,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 144,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.60.
Yellow Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.49. The company has a market capitalization of $404.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.59.
Yellow Company Profile
Yellow Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company provided various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offered less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to ship industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provided customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.