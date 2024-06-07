Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Joseph R. Nachman Sells 4,941 Shares

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $180,494.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 295,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,108.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yelp stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.92 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.48.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The local business review company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.16. Yelp had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $332.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.66 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YELP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yelp by 77.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 18,749 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $567,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yelp by 3.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,007,433 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Yelp in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Yelp by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,327 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

