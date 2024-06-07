Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.80

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 178907 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Yext Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $101.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.20 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,327,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,026,000 after acquiring an additional 211,986 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yext by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,373,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,870,000 after buying an additional 176,063 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Yext by 48.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,197,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,240,000 after buying an additional 1,048,244 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Yext by 9.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,548,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,800,000 after buying an additional 132,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Yext by 67.0% during the first quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 1,503,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,069,000 after buying an additional 603,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

