Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,819,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308,094 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 3.98% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $42,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 7,814,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,750,000 after buying an additional 936,236 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,236,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,047,000 after buying an additional 307,490 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,160,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,733,000 after buying an additional 212,872 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $31,809,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,917,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after buying an additional 8,661 shares in the last quarter.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.15. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $30.53.

Insider Activity

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.91. The business had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 373,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZNTL

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.