Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ZBH)

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Zimmer Biomet in a research note issued on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Zimmer Biomet’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $113.37 on Thursday. Zimmer Biomet has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.97 and a 200 day moving average of $121.94. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 712.1% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.