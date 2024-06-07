Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2024

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of ZS stock opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.