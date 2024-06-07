Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Cut to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $182.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Zscaler from $255.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $178.93 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $131.59 and a 12-month high of $259.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares in the company, valued at $26,518,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 2,893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $558,782.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,518,336.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock worth $2,455,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $217,683,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $117,599,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth $61,681,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $72,051,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $47,217,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

