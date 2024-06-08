104,443 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 104,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,205,000. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Darling Ingredients as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 1,412.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 483.8% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on DAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Darling Ingredients from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $37.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.94 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

