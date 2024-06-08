106,616 Shares in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors bought a new position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 106,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Cameco by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

CCJ opened at $53.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.35. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $56.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 4.60%. Analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

