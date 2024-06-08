11,833 Shares in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Acquired by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,833 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,671,072 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,734,000 after acquiring an additional 201,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 9.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,903,000 after acquiring an additional 364,616 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 554,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,613,000 after acquiring an additional 64,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 256,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 73,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.
Methode Electronics Stock Up 4.6 %
MEI stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.78.
Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.15%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have issued reports on MEI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 7th.
Methode Electronics Company Profile
Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.
