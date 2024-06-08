16,766 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ternium by 40,884.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Ternium by 63.1% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Ternium in the third quarter worth approximately $328,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Ternium by 11.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 14,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ternium by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

TX stock opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.84. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

