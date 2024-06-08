1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,275 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Nextracker were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Nextracker alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextracker in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXT opened at $55.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. Nextracker Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nextracker ( NASDAQ:NXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 12.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total value of $532,847.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,387 shares in the company, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 8,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $440,057.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,639 shares of company stock worth $1,084,460 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nextracker in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Nextracker from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

About Nextracker

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nextracker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextracker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.