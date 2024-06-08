1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 211,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,536 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in Stellantis by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 12,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stellantis

In other news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 750,000 shares of Stellantis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 2,350,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,044,500 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Stellantis Dividend Announcement

NYSE STLA opened at $21.85 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.01.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.147 per share. This represents a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on STLA shares. Nomura reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

Get Our Latest Report on Stellantis

About Stellantis

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.