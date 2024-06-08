1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $11,075,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,984,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Baird R W cut shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $959.44.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $892.25 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $674.41 and a 52 week high of $1,034.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $951.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $912.82. The company has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 54.31% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.64%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

