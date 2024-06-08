1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $5.02 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 239.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Amgen from $271.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.65.

Amgen Stock Down 0.2 %

AMGN stock opened at $305.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.57, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.32 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.