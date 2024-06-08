1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $675,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 534,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,639,000 after acquiring an additional 357,268 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 412,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,602,000 after acquiring an additional 224,554 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5,069.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 208,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,253,000 after acquiring an additional 204,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,233,000 after acquiring an additional 89,198 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $256.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.33.

NYSE ESS opened at $268.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.85 and a 52 week high of $269.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

