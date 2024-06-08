1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,984 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SONY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sony Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SONY opened at $85.45 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.95.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

