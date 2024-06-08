1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 3,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,494 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $978.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,035.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,026.92. The company has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $860.10 and a 52-week high of $1,169.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on ORLY. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,123.64.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

